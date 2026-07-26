Crusaders assistant coach Brad Mooar is set to leave Canterbury to take up the role of head coach with the Fijian Drua next season.

Mooar spent six years in total with the Crusaders, contributing to four Super Rugby title-winning campaigns and playing an important role in the continued success of the franchise both on and off the field.

Mooar and his family are excited about the opportunity, but he says it will also be sad to leave the team after two fantastic years.

“I’ve loved being part of this club and working alongside such great people. Thank you to everyone who has supported me during my time here,” Mooar said in a statement.

“The relationships I’ve built here won’t change, and I look forward to watching the Crusaders continue to thrive while staying connected to the club in the years ahead.”

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said Mooar’s departure will leave a significant gap within the coaching group, but he had earned the opportunity.

“Brad has been an outstanding contributor to our club and this opportunity sees him step into a head coaching role that is thoroughly deserved,” said Mansbridge.

“As both a coach and a person, there is no one better suited to such a challenge.”

Mooar was an All Blacks assistant coach from 2020-2022 and is known for his analytical approach, rugby intelligence and positive presence within the environment. He helped shape some of the Crusaders most successful sides.

He helped the franchise win a title in South Africa in 2017 against the Lions and claim the 2025 championship in their final season at Apollo Projects Stadium.

Mooar played for Mid Canterbury in the 1990s and has previously worked as a lawyer. He has held coaching roles in South Africa, Spain, Wales and Scotland.

Said Mansbridge: “During his time with us, we have benefited not only from Brad’s sharp sense of humour and positive presence, but also from his analytical, thoughtful and astute rugby mind.

“On behalf of everyone at the Crusaders, I would like to sincerely thank Brad for his contribution and wish him, his family and the Drua every success for the future. We look forward to staying connected and following the next chapter of his coaching journey.”

Mooar will remain with the Crusaders in the upcoming weeks as a transition plan is worked through and responsibilities are handed over ahead of his departure.