Sunday, 24 May 2020

Highway reopens after two injured in Invercargill crash

    By Emma Perry
    A crash near Invercargill this afternoon has left two people injured and closed State Highway 1 for a time.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to a single-car crash at 1.50pm, on State Highway 1 between Kennington-Roslyn Bush Rd and Longbush South Rd, Roslyn Bush.

    Although the car was off to the side of the road, power lines brought down as a result of the crash caused an ‘‘obstruction’’, she said.

    A St John spokeswoman said one patient was moderately injured, and one received minor injuries.

    Both were transported to Southland Hospital.

    The road was re-opened at 3.25pm.
     

