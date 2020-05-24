Highway reopens after two injured in Invercargill crash

A crash near Invercargill this afternoon has left two people injured and closed State Highway 1 for a time.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a single-car crash at 1.50pm, on State Highway 1 between Kennington-Roslyn Bush Rd and Longbush South Rd, Roslyn Bush.

Although the car was off to the side of the road, power lines brought down as a result of the crash caused an ‘‘obstruction’’, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was moderately injured, and one received minor injuries.

Both were transported to Southland Hospital.

The road was re-opened at 3.25pm.

