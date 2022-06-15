Home detention for teen driver after fatal crash

An Invercargill teenager responsible for a fatal crash near Fortrose last year has been sentenced to five months’ home detention.

Kerryn Christopher Patterson (19) was sentenced in the Gore District Court today on four charges relating to the August 7 crash, which killed Vanessa McNatty and injured Steven McNatty, Margaret Manson and Rylie Barrett.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen said the defendant, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was helping Mr Barrett, a friend, move furniture to the latter’s father’s home in Fortrose.

About noon, the pair were travelling on the Tokanui-Gorge Rd Highway when the defendant’s car came out of a bend, crossed the centreline and collided head-on with a car carrying Mr and Mrs McNatty and Ms Manson.

All the occupants of the two vehicles were admitted to hospital, and Mrs McNatty died there 34 days later.

Her husband needed surgery for multiple neck fractures and suffered a stroke, while Mrs Manson suffered neck and leg fractures.

Mr Barrett suffered a torn bowel, and the defendant suffered head, eye, leg, arm and neck injuries, and suffered a stroke.

He had no memory of the crash.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said the bend had a 70kmh speed recommendation, and the police investigation estimated the defendant’s car was travelling at 83-87kmh.

The weather was "terrible", with heavy rain and intermittent hail, although visibility was good.

Counsel Roger Eagles said the defendant had no previous convictions, and was "extremely regretful" about his actions.

He attributed the crash to a loss of attention during "atrocious" weather conditions.

Crown prosecutor Mike Brownlie said the defendant was an otherwise responsible person, and although his criminal liability was at the low end, the crash had "catastrophic consequences".

Judge Brandts-Giesen said it was not a freak accident, but the result of avoidable factors.

The defendant had held a learner licence for only eight months, and was unfamiliar with both his car and the route.

He was breaching the licence’s conditions because Mr Barrett also held a learner licence.

He would have to carry the burden of the death and injuries he had caused for the rest of his life.

He hoped the defendant could "overcome this obstacle" and have a productive life.

On the charges of careless driving causing death, and three charges of careless driving, he sentenced Patterson to five months’ home detention, disqualified him from driving for 12 months, and ordered that he pay $4000 reparation to Mr McNatty, and $2000 to Mrs Manson.

He must also complete a defensive driving course before he resumes driving.

- Guy Williams, PIJF court reporter