Ideas polled on sustainable future

Ideas to diversify Te Anau’s economy were gathered this week as the community looks to create a more sustainable future.

Two community meetings were held in Te Anau in response to the economic fallout following Covid-19. The first was an ideas forum for locals to think up ways of stimulating the economy after lockdown.

Fiordland Community Board chairwoman Sarah Greaney said the mood was not all doom and gloom. There was an air of positivity and engagement from more than 80 attendees.

Ideas contributed included a bulk food centre, shared office spaces, health and wellbeing retreats and new event ideas.

"We generated a good number of different ideas. We wanted ideas for potential diversification of the economy."

There was even talk of a tertiary education facility.

"We know tourism will probably be at the heart of what we do but the intention is about diversification ... we really want to put our area back on its feet."

The next steps would be to collate the information and create a working group.

A migrant worker meeting on Wednesday provided information on visas and immigration.

Ms Greaney said the mood was more "sombre" than the night before.

Flyers were handed out, with particular information on a range of circumstances migrants could be facing.

The Agricultural Redeployment Expo was also held yesterday.