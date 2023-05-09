Invercargill dairy targeted in burglary

The Herbert Street Food Centre was targeted in a early morning burglary yesterday. Photo: Toni McDonald

A man has been arrested after a burglary at a dairy in Invercargill yesterday.

The burglary occurred at the Herbert Street Food Centre in Gladstone.

The store manager, who has asked to not be named, said a burglar broke the store's window door to gain entrance to the premises in the early hours of Monday morning.

The person stole some small items, including vapes and confectionary.

"He jumped through the window . . . He opened fizzy cans and sprayed on the floor and around [the shop].

"He tried to open the till but he [couldn't]. . . We are a little bit scared but luckily it was just the window," the manager said.

No-one was present at the store at the time of the burglary, she said.

While police said it was a ram-raid, the store manager believed the burglar instead had crashed a car near the scene after the incident.

A police spokesman said the burglary was reported about 3.20am on Monday.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident, he said.

The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on May 23.

"Police would like to thank the public who provided information that led to this arrest."

Since the start of the year, at least six businesses across the city have been targeted by burglaries.

On March 1, four Invercargill shops were hit in the space of 25 minutes where offenders targeted drugs and perfume.

About a week later the Night ’n Day on Tay St was cordoned off after a burglary where three offenders were seen leaving the premises with items from the store.

The last episode of reported retail crime in the city was a ram raid at the Pomona St Discounter on Tramway Rd in March where the owner was left to pick up the pieces after criminals smashed his front door and windows.

- Luisa Girao and Toni McDonald