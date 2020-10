Police have confirmed the death of a woman in Invercargill on Thursday is not suspicious.

Initially, her death was treated as unexplained and two properties, one on Grace St and the other on Tay St, were cordoned off yesterday.

The woman was found at the Grace St property.

Police stand by as a scene examination is carried out on a Grace St property in Invercargill yesterday after the discovery of a woman’s body. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

In a statement released this afternoon, acting detective senior sergeant Greg Baird confirmed the death of the woman was not suspicious.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.