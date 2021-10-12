Man accused of shooting 19-year-old in Invercargill

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the shooting of a 19-year-old man in Invercargill.

The accused, who was granted interim name suppression, was arrested last week. Police today charged him with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened about 4.40pm on October 2 at a Tweed St property where the victim was shot four times in the back and needed surgery.

The accused appeared yesterday at the Invercargill District Court by audio-visual link, facing nine charges in total including unlawful possession of ammunition, resisting police and burglary.

Defence lawyer Scott Williamson told the court he was advised of the wounding charge in the morning and would need more time to discuss the matter with his client.

Judge Catriona Doyle remanded the accused in custody until his next appearance on November 13.

Last week, Whetu Taylor (36), Zane Ray Collins (21) and Rikki May Garthwaite-Smith (26) appeared in court in relation to the incident and were remanded in custody until November 9.

A police spokesman said inquiries into the shooting were ongoing and urged anyone with information to call 105 and quote the file number 211003/3406.