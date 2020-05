One man was taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision on the corner of St Andrew St and Queen's Drive today. Photo: Karen Pasco

A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries after two vehicles collided on the corner of St Andrew St and Queen's Drive in Invercargill.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at 2.12pm.

The road was blocked off to southbound traffic on Queen's Drive and westbound traffic on St Andrew St.

An ambulance spokesman said although two ambulances were sent to the scene, only one was required for a man who had suffered moderate injuries.

Fire crews were also in attendance.