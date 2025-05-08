Young man arrested after 'unnerving' Invercargill crime spree

A young man has been arrested following an "unnerving" spree of robberies and burglaries over the course of three hours in Invercargill.

The "serious incidents" involved two aggravated robberies, two burglaries and an attempted burglary, all between 1.50am and 4.30am on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a Dee St property about 2.30am after two people allegedly assaulted a store worker, demanding cash.

An attempted burglary and two burglaries were later reported at three more premises in Windsor St, Elles Rd and Yarrow St.

About 4.20am, police received a report that two people had entered a Tay Street premises and demanded cash and items.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said no serious injuries were reported, but the victims were upset and shaken.

Police had now arrested and charged a young person in relation to the incidents.

He is facing a number of charges and has been remanded in custody to appear in the Invercargill Youth Court today.

“The investigation into this offending is still very much active.

"We understand these events are unnerving for our community, and we are working hard to locate those we believe to be involved,” Detective Inspector Harvey says.

“We still need the public’s help and want to hear from anyone who might be able to assist.

“In particular, police are seeking information about two vehicles that were seen in the area of some of the incidents."

One of them, a stolen red Toyota Vitz, was involved in the offending and has been recovered while the other vehicle is described only as a car.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who saw vehicles fitting these descriptions between 1am and 5am on Monday.”

Anyone with information about these vehicles or those involved is asked to call Police on 105. - APL