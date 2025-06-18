Armed police in Invercargill after firearm sighting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police have been seen in the streets of Invercargill after a person was seen holding an alleged firearm in the Heidelberg area.
Police received a report of the incident in Rimu St at about 11.15am.
St Patrick's School placed themselves under lockdown as a precaution, though this was lifted at about 12.30.
A visible police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing, a spokesperson said.
An Otago Daily Times reporter in the area said armed police had been seen in the Metzger and Rimu St area, near Elizabeth Park.