Armed police in Invercargill after firearm sighting

Armed police near St Patrick's School in Invercargill. Photo: Toni McDonald

Armed police have been seen in the streets of Invercargill after a person was seen holding an alleged firearm in the Heidelberg area.

Police received a report of the incident in Rimu St at about 11.15am.

St Patrick's School placed themselves under lockdown as a precaution, though this was lifted at about 12.30.

A visible police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing, a spokesperson said.

An Otago Daily Times reporter in the area said armed police had been seen in the Metzger and Rimu St area, near Elizabeth Park.