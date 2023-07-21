Man killed in Bluff crash named

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Toni MsDonald

Police have released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash involving a truck near Bluff.

He was Julian Warene Bragg, 50, from Invercargill.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 in the Greenhills area on July 13.

A witness said the truck was a chip liner and trailer, and the trailer was on its side.

The car was "unrecognisable" under the front of the truck, they said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing, police said in a statement.