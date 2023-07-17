Matariki event lights up Queens Park

Invercargill woman Gayle Leask got inspired by Matariki and chose an outfit to light up the spirits and enjoy the event with her family and friends. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

Invercargill's Queens Park was lit up this weekend with art installations, Toi Māori and storytelling to celebrate Matariki.

The Matariki @ Queens Park — Te Hikoi o Ngā Whetū event began on Friday with entertainment and about 15 light installations set through the park.

Among them were glass panels created by local children and an 11-metre-long waka created by local artist Matthew Turnbull which was placed at a pond in the park.

Projections and storytelling allowed attendees to learn more about the special date.

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars, also known as The Pleiades, which rises during midwinter and signals the New Year.

The appearance of Matariki means a time of remembrance, joy and peace — it is also a time for communities to come together and celebrate.

A 11m-long waka created by local artist Matthew Turnbull was among the new art installations displayed at Matariki @ Queens Park — Te Hikoi o Nga Whetu in Invercargill.

Tūturu Charitable Trust chairwoman Lisa Tou-McNaughton said the event attracted thousands of people every year, becoming the "biggest outdoor event in Invercargill."

Among the event-goers was Invercargill resident Gayle Leask.

She has gone to every edition of the event but this year she decided to wear a special outfit — a cape full of lights.

"It is a great event and I ordered this cape from the internet because I thought it was the perfect fit for it.

"We come here every year and it is a great opportunity to celebrate Matariki and spend some time with family and friends."

The event will continue at Queens Park from 5pm and finish tomorrow.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz