Media protocol may change

The Invercargill City Council is proposing to revoke a controversial media protocol for its elected members — a move welcomed by the protocol’s main opponents.

In February, the council adopted the protocol in which it asked elected members to ‘‘focus on issues and activities when speaking to media rather than the actions or decisions of other elected members or staff”.

Sir Tim Shadbolt. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Concerns were raised at the time regarding the wording of the protocol. Deputy mayor Nobby Clark called it a gagging order while Cr Lindsay Abbot said it left him feeling ‘‘a little bit sanitised’’, and Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt voiced concerns about freedom of speech.

The issue was highlighted in the six-month review report by independent governance group review report author Richard Thomson, who stated when members dis disagreed with the decisions, views, or actions of other members, they had a right to make their position known and to state why.

‘‘This should be done with courtesy and respect and members should refrain from unnecessary or irrelevant personal attacks,’’ he said.

He also said professional opinions of staff should be restricted to the facts of why they took a contrary view.

‘‘Personal attacks on staff are unacceptable.’’

A report by strategic communications manager Lisa Knight now suggests scrapping the media protocol and using the council’s charter as a guide for elected members.

Given the controversy when the protocol was first introduced and the fact that not all councillors were committed to it, Mrs Knight recommended it be revoked.

She believed the new approach was a ‘‘significantly better way forward’’ to deal with the issue.

Her recommendations also include a request for appropriate media and communications workshops be provided to councillors.

‘‘For the community to have confidence in elected members to govern and to benefit the city, councillors should have a strong understanding of media and public perception and the part they play in enhancing, or damaging, the reputation of council and its work.’’

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times yesterday, Cr Clark said he was quite happy with the changes.

‘‘It allows members to say what they think and the key for this is to do it in a sensible way.

‘‘You play the issue, not the person.’’

Sir Tim also considered it the right step.

He said the attempt to put controls on an elected member seemed ‘‘anti democratic’’ and were never going to be enforceable.

‘‘I don’t mind being in the minority view of council or even the only elected person to oppose some decisions, as a true leader has the fortitude to speak out against the pack on council when they see an injustice.’’

The new protocol could be adopted by councillors next week.

