Friday, 7 May 2021

2.45 pm

Milk tanker blocks road after crash

    By Laura Smith
    A mixture of milk and mud covered a rural Southland road this afternoon when a milk tanker crashed.

    The crash occurred on Woodstock Rd in Dacre, halfway between Falconer Rd and Lorne-Dacre Rd.

    A police officer at the scene said the driver had been taken to hospital with a hurt knee.

    There were numerous fire appliances at the scene as well an ambulance and police.

    A temporary road closure was put in place. 

    A milk tanker on its side after it crashed near Dacre, Southland. Photo: Laura Smith
