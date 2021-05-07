Milk tanker blocks road after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A mixture of milk and mud covered a rural Southland road this afternoon when a milk tanker crashed.
The crash occurred on Woodstock Rd in Dacre, halfway between Falconer Rd and Lorne-Dacre Rd.
A police officer at the scene said the driver had been taken to hospital with a hurt knee.
There were numerous fire appliances at the scene as well an ambulance and police.
A temporary road closure was put in place.