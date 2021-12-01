Most Invercargill public facilities won't require pass

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley said the health and safety of staff and the community was the organisation’s highest priority when considering the impacts of the new system.
“We have undertaken considerable risk assessments across our many facilities and roles to ensure we can continue to operate our important services with the greatest benefit for the community.
“This does mean that for two of our facilities, including parts of the Civic Theatre, and Rugby Park, we will require our community to show their vaccination certificates to attend events.
"But as the majority of Council’s spaces are public facilities, we will not be introducing a requirement for vaccination certificates at the Invercargill City Library, Administration Building, Splash Palace, Bluff Service Centre and Library or He Waka Tuia, at this time.
It would continue to have safety restrictions in place at all of its facilities and would be reviewing this regularly as more information comes to hand.
Council would also review the settings when it meets with the Risk and Assurance Committee on December 16.
“While we have not introduced vaccination requirements at all of our facilities at this stage, council supports the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme and we encourage members of our community to get vaccinated to ensure our people and our city are protected.
“We aim to be as responsive as possible in this changing environment and we appreciate your understanding and patience as we undergo this transition.”
The following restrictions and guidelines will be in place at Council facilities at the Orange level:
- Civic Administration Building and Council Chambers: Vaccination certificates not required, face coverings required, physical distancing guidelines in place, capacity limits, sign-in required.
- Bluff Service Centre and Library: Vaccination certificates not required, face coverings required, physical distancing guidelines in place, capacity limits, sign-in required.
- Invercargill City Libraries and Archives: Vaccination certificates not required, face coverings required, physical distancing guidelines in place, capacity limits, sign-in required.
- Splash Palace: Vaccination certificates not required, face coverings required in entry foyer areas, physical distancing guidelines in place, capacity limits, sign-in required, food and beverage restrictions in place.
- He Waka Tuia: Vaccination certificates not required, face coverings required, physical distancing guidelines in place, capacity limits, sign-in required.
- Civic Theatre (auditorium events/shows): Vaccination certificates required, face coverings encouraged, patrons encouraged to arrive early, sign-in required.
- Civic Theatre (Victoria and Drawing Rooms): Vaccination certificates not required, face coverings required, physical distancing guidelines in place, capacity limits, sign-in required.
- Scottish Hall: The Hall is available to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated events. The requirement of vaccination certificates to be determined by venue hire client/event operator. If required, there will be limits on capacity, food and beverage restrictions, and physical distancing requirements. Sign-in required.
- Rugby Park: Vaccination certificates required, face coverings encouraged, patrons encouraged to arrive early, sign-in required.
- Council Parks, Reserves and Playgrounds: There are no new requirements following this change to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework. All Parks, Reserves and Playgrounds will follow the SportNZ guidelines.