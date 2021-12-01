Most Invercargill public facilities won't require pass

An aerial shot of Invercargill. Photo: Matthew Rosenberg

Most of Invercargill City Council’s public facilities will not require vaccination certificates when the city shifts into the traffic light system on Friday.

Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley said the health and safety of staff and the community was the organisation’s highest priority when considering the impacts of the new system.

“We have undertaken considerable risk assessments across our many facilities and roles to ensure we can continue to operate our important services with the greatest benefit for the community.

“This does mean that for two of our facilities, including parts of the Civic Theatre, and Rugby Park, we will require our community to show their vaccination certificates to attend events.

Splash Palace. Photo: ODT file

"But as the majority of Council’s spaces are public facilities, we will not be introducing a requirement for vaccination certificates at the Invercargill City Library, Administration Building, Splash Palace, Bluff Service Centre and Library or He Waka Tuia, at this time.

It would continue to have safety restrictions in place at all of its facilities and would be reviewing this regularly as more information comes to hand.

Council would also review the settings when it meets with the Risk and Assurance Committee on December 16.

“While we have not introduced vaccination requirements at all of our facilities at this stage, council supports the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme and we encourage members of our community to get vaccinated to ensure our people and our city are protected.

“We aim to be as responsive as possible in this changing environment and we appreciate your understanding and patience as we undergo this transition.”

The following restrictions and guidelines will be in place at Council facilities at the Orange level: