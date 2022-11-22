Non-financial fraud alleged

A woman who contracted services to Gore Health Ltd is set to appear in court next month in relation to alleged non-financial fraud.

Gore Health Ltd chief executive Karl Metzler confirmed the fraud allegations in a statement released to the ODT yesterday, stating that the 38-year-old woman in question was not an employee of Gore Health.

"She was an external contractor providing services on site.

"The alleged fraud is not of a financial nature."

The matter had been referred to police, he said.

Criminal court services manager Maree Hayes yesterday confirmed while no police charges had yet been laid against the woman, it was understood police had summonsed her to appear in the Gore District Court on December 21.