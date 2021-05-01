One dead after crash in Invercargill

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died following a crash in Invercargill this morning.
Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash, on Chelmsford St, at 10:20am.
Police earlier said one person was seriously injured and another had moderate injuries.
In an update this afternoon they confirmed one person had died.
An investigation is ongoing.
Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the area, and diversions were likely.