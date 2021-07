McDonough Contracting staff block off the road between Te Tipua and Mataura. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

One person is hurt after a crash near Mataura.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the Glencoe Highway, near the intersection of Waimumu Rd, at 9.30am.

A car had gone off the road and rolled down a bank.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken by ambulance to Gore Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police earlier said a helicopter was called to the crash.