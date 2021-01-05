One injured in Invercargill crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been taken to Southland Hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Invercargill today.
Emergency services were called to the crash along North Rd, north of Waikiwi about 1.35pm.
A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
Diversions have been put in place to manage traffic at West Plains and McIvor Rds.
A police spokeswoman said vehicle towing has been arranged and the road is expected to be cleared soon.