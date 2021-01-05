One injured in Invercargill crash

Police were called to the crash about 1.35pm. Photo: Laura Smith

One person has been taken to Southland Hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Invercargill today.

Emergency services were called to the crash along North Rd, north of Waikiwi about 1.35pm.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Diversions have been put in place to manage traffic at West Plains and McIvor Rds.

A police spokeswoman said vehicle towing has been arranged and the road is expected to be cleared soon.