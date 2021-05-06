One seriously hurt in crash between ute and truck in Southland

One person is in a serious condition and a rescue helicopter is on its way after a crash in Southland today.

Police said emergency services are at the scene, where ute and a truck and trailer collided, with reports one of the vehicles was on fire.

A police spokeswoman said while the number of people involved was not yet known, one patient was being extricated from one of the vehicles by Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews.

She said they were notified of the crash on the Lumsden-Riversdale Highway at the intersection with Walker Rd, near Lintley, at about 9.10am.

"A helicopter has been dispatched," police said.

"One person is said to be seriously injured."

The road is closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.