Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Park visitors spellbound

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    A little bit of magic attracted the attention of 3-year-old Jemma Robson yesterday.

    While having a stroll at Queens Park in Invercargill with her parents and brother James (1), she noticed little fairy doors on the trees near the playground.

    Her mother Laura Simpson said Jemma loved everything related to fairy tales, such as unicorns and princesses.

    She said her daughter liked to think she was enchanted herself.

    "She has a wand and she likes to pretend she is doing magic," she said.

    "It is very cute."

    The doors were given to the Invercargill City Council by the Southland Woodworkers Guild, to bring fun for children during the holidays. 

