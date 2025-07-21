Water now safe to drink in Gore

Gore District Council has lifted the do not drink notice on the township's water supply following a third day of testing beneath the national limit.

The municipal water supply has been off limits since Friday after a monthly sample breached the drinking water standards on Friday.

Spokesperson Jason Domigan says levels in one well are still higher than normal, and the council would work with Environment Southland and water regulator Taumata Arowai to find out where the spike was coming from.

Elevated nitrate levels pose a particular risk to pregnant women and formula-fed babies, but even relatively low levels have been linked to bowel cancer in some international research.

The council says if people are unsure if their tap water is ready to drink, if they've already used the taps for showers, baths or toilets it was likely good to go.

"Otherwise, just run the tap for a few minutes before drinking or brushing your teeth."

A water tanker would remain at Eccles St Playground for the next few days for anyone who wanted to access water there.