Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Police hold 'serious concerns' for missing Invercargill man

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Raymond Horn. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police
    Raymond Horn. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police
    Police hold serious concerns for the safety of 68-year-old Raymond Horn who went missing from his home in central Invercargill on Monday morning.

    Mr Horn is non-verbal and walks with a shuffle.

    He is thought to be wearing a light-coloured polo style shirt, a black and red coloured jacket, gym shoes and sweatpants or jeans.

    Police issued an emergency alert in the Invercargill area last night but said "this has unfortunately not generated any information as to his whereabouts."

    Invercargill residents are asked to search their properties, even if they have previously searched them, as Mr Horn is believed to be on foot and may have wandered onto a property.

    Additionally, police have asked anyone with CCTV on their properties to review the footage and submit it to police if they see anyone who looks like Raymond.

    Twelve Land Search and Rescue volunteers are out in the field searching today, and members of Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) group who are working with the incident management team.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter