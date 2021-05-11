Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Predator free talks by wildlife biologist

    By Laura Smith
    Fiordland National Park visitor centre, Te Anau.
    Predator control effectiveness, and how to achieve it, will be the topic of an upcoming public talk.

    Wildlife biologist and forest ecologist Cam Speedy will speak at a number of Predator Free New Zealand Trust events, including in Invercargill and Te Anau.

    While based in Turangi, Mr Speedy is a member of the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation and is keen to share his knowledge of trapping to increase effectiveness in order to help the country achieve predator-free status by 2050.

    "There are tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of incredible people out there contributing time, energy and innovation into the concept of predator free 2050.

    "We’re just wanting to support them and share innovations."

    He said he learned as much from visiting places as those he was speaking to do.

    "There is no intellectual property around predator free, we’ve got to share it and get as good as we can."

    The free-to-attend tour will start in Invercargill on Monday, May 17 at Environment Southland's Council Chambers, on the corner of North Rd and Price St from 5.30pm-7pm.

    The Te Anau event will be held at the same time on Wednesday, May 19 at the Fiordland National Park Visitor Centre.


     

