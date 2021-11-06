Protest over vaccine mandates in Gore

Part of the 150-strong crowd that gathered to protest mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for health care workers make their way down Birch Lane near Gore Hospital on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

About 150 Covid-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated people gathered at Gore Hospital today to protest the lack of choice health care workers have regarding whether they receive the vaccination or not.

The Government has mandated that health and disability workers must receive their first dose of the vaccine by 11.59pm 15 November 2021. They must receive their second dose by 1 January 2022.

Balfour resident Dave Witherow said New Zealand used to be a free country.

“Now it is a medical dictatorship.”

Linda Clement of Gore said health care workers should be able to choose what medical procedures they received.

“At the moment there is no choice.”

Neither Mr Witherow nor Mrs Clement were anti-vaxers, they said.

- Sandy Eggleston