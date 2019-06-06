Pupil doing 'really well' after accident at Southland school

Thornbury Primary School. Photo: Google

A pupil at a Southland school who was rushed to hospital after a piece of wire became embedded in her leg is "ready to go back to class".

St John was called to Thornbury Primary School about 3pm yesterday and transported a year 5 pupil to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

Board of Trustees chairperson Paul Diprose told Otago Daily Times the girl was taken to the hospital after she tipped over a trolley, which was used to transport firewood.

The school had a fireplace and the pupil was helping by collecting firewood for the next day.

When she went outside to help she fell over the trolley and a piece of steel wire embedded in her leg.

"It was very painful for her yesterday but everything went really well. She even wanted to comeback to school today."

Mr Diprose said as a precaution, her parents and doctors decided to let her rest today but she was expected to return to school tomorrow.

"She is doing really well."

Mr Diprose thanked the emergency services and school staff for the way they responded to the accident.

Katrina Casey, Ministry of Education deputy secretary, sector enablement and support, was unable to confirm if she was aware of it.

In a written statement, she said the ministry would offer support.

''We are always concerned when we hear reports of students being injured. We have made contact with the school and are providing support.''