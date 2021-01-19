Tuesday, 19 January 2021

'Quite a fright': Alleged firearms incident in Gore

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    An armed police officer on corner of Oxford St and Hamilton St earlier this afternoon. Photo:...
    An armed police officer on corner of Oxford St and Hamilton St earlier this afternoon. Photo: Fiona Ellis
    Cordons have been lifted after an alleged firearms incident in Gore this afternoon.

    Armed police, as well as members of the Armed Offenders Squad attended, and some nearby businesses were locked down for a time.

    In a statement, police said they were called to a property in Hamilton St, in East Gore, just after 2.30pm.

    ''Officers have made enquiries in the area and are satisfied that no one is at risk. No one was injured and no arrests have been made.''

    A person inside the Longford Tavern at 29 Hamilton St, confirmed they had been in lockdown, but did not want to give their name or any other details about the situation. 

    Officers on corner of Oxford St and Wentworth St this afternoon. Photo: Fiona Ellis
    Officers on corner of Oxford St and Wentworth St this afternoon. Photo: Fiona Ellis
    Hamilton St resident Patricia Johnston said she watched from her home as the Armed Offenders Squad drove up the street.

    "I was sitting here watching TV and next thing I saw a police car go past with policemen sitting in the back with guns," Miss Johnston said.

    "It was quite a fright seeing that go past." 

    Police said inquiries were continuing and thanked the public for their patience.

    - additional reporting by Fiona Ellis

     

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter