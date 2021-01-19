'Quite a fright': Alleged firearms incident in Gore

An armed police officer on corner of Oxford St and Hamilton St earlier this afternoon. Photo: Fiona Ellis

Cordons have been lifted after an alleged firearms incident in Gore this afternoon.

Armed police, as well as members of the Armed Offenders Squad attended, and some nearby businesses were locked down for a time.

In a statement, police said they were called to a property in Hamilton St, in East Gore, just after 2.30pm.

''Officers have made enquiries in the area and are satisfied that no one is at risk. No one was injured and no arrests have been made.''

A person inside the Longford Tavern at 29 Hamilton St, confirmed they had been in lockdown, but did not want to give their name or any other details about the situation.

Officers on corner of Oxford St and Wentworth St this afternoon. Photo: Fiona Ellis

Hamilton St resident Patricia Johnston said she watched from her home as the Armed Offenders Squad drove up the street.

"I was sitting here watching TV and next thing I saw a police car go past with policemen sitting in the back with guns," Miss Johnston said.

"It was quite a fright seeing that go past."

Police said inquiries were continuing and thanked the public for their patience.

- additional reporting by Fiona Ellis