Second Te Anau case linked to Hereford Conference

A second case of coronavirus in Te Anau has been confirmed. Photo: ODT files

A second Covid-19 case has been confirmed in Te Anau this morning by a local doctor, who says it is not due to community transmission, but linked to the World Hereford Conference.

A Fiordland Medical Practice doctor posted to a community Facebook group to inform locals of the patient's status.

"This case also had direct contact with the World Hereford Conference, and this does not mean that we have community transmission.

"They are recovering well at home, and had already been self-isolating."

The news came almost a week after the first patient was diagnosed in the area.

The doctor advised people could contact the practice if anyone had concerns about their physical or mental health.

"We can offer telephone consultations and triage, and will continue to arrange face to face consultations whenever they are needed."

The World Hereford Conference, held in Queesntown from March 9-13, is now connected to 24 New Zealand cases, including five new cases announced yesterday.

Many of the positive tests linked to the conference have been for people living in the South. Two people overseas who went to the conference also tested positive.

The 400 or so conference delegates from 20 countries travelled widely in New Zealand.

Before the four-day conference, some went on a five-day North Island tour which took in Auckland, Rotorua, Napier, Masterton and Wellington, with visits to seven farms specialising in Hereford cattle.

The tour finished in Wellington on March 8.

Then, after the conference, on March 14, some delegates left Queenstown on a five-day tour to Te Anau, Invercargill, Dunedin and Christchurch.

During the tour they visited eight farms in Southland, Otago and Canterbury. The tour ended on March 18.

Some delegates also attended the Wanaka A & P Show held on March 13 and 14.

