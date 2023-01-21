Self-funding challenge for blind cyclist aiming for Paralympics

Since going blind, Southland para cyclist Hannah Pascoe has become used to being challenged and overcoming barriers.

But now she needs to beat one of the biggest challenges in her career in order to realise her dream.

Pascoe said yesterday she was on a mission to qualify for Paralympics 2024 in tandem road racing.

But for that, she must self-fund a couple of world cup events this year and place in the top four or higher to be selected into the New Zealand cycling team, which would allow her to compete at the Paracycling Road World Championships in Scotland in August.

"The challenge with self-funding is until I place highly, I must self-fund not only myself but a pilot on the tandem and a support person because of the logistics of being a non-supported independent athlete.

"Because of the cost of disability this campaign is going to cost over $35,000 — three times more than compared with an able-bodied athlete in the same boat."

Pascoe (38) was born with congenital glaucoma and became totally blind at the age of 25.

It was around that time she started to run and cycle, as a way to cope with her disability and a new lifestyle.

"It was losing my sight that turned me into an athlete and brought me out of my shell. It opened up a lot of those opportunities there I never thought I had before."

Southland para athlete Hannah Pascoe proudly shows all her marathon and competition medals. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

This would include more than 15 marathons across the world, two half ironman events until she crossed over to para cycling in 2017.

Last year, Pascoe and her coach, Paralympic medalist Laura Thompson, got a gold medal at the para cycling nationals, which led them to compete in Belgium.

"We’ve done extraordinarily well, given that I am a new, in-development athlete, and Laura was not at her peak as she was when she was in her Paralympic years. So it was pretty amazing."

Pascoe said finding sponsors was also a challenge as most preferred to sponsor teams or organisations and not individuals.

She will be at The Warehouse in Invercargill today from 9am on her training bike to bring some exposure to her fundraising efforts.

People from out of the region could also help her in her mission through her Givealittle page.

She said she was excited with the challenge ahead and hoped to inspire other para athletes.

"I want to finish knowing that I’ve done everything that I could to try to get there [Paralympics] and know that I didn’t give up."

