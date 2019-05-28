Shop worker assaulted, cigarettes stolen

Two men thought to be armed with large sticks attacked an Invercargill shop worker yesterday evening.

The attack happened at the store on the corner of Heywood and Tanner Sts in Grasmere, about 6.20pm.

Police said this morning the worker was assaulted by the two men - who were believed to have been carrying large sticks - but did not require medical attention.

The attackers made off with cigarettes and left in a car, thought to be a silver 1997 Subaru Forester, and headed east on Heywood St.

A similar vehicle was spotted driving north on State Highway 6 at excessive speeds shortly after the robbery.

One of the men had a slight build, the other a solid build. Both had their faces covered and one was wearing a red and black hoodie.

Police asked anyone who may know more to call 03 217 1326 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.