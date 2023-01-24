Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Southland house on the move catches fire

    By Oscar Francis
    A house being moved caught fire after brushing powerlines in Southland. 

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to Pike Rd in South Hillend about 11.10am today. 

    The house was being transported on a truck and and appeared to be moved on to powerlines.

    Two appliances from Winton station attended, along with a tanker from Dipton.

    Appliances were following the truck to make sure things were fully extinguished, the spokesman said.

    The house was not believed to be badly damaged. 

