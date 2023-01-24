Southland house on the move catches fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A house being moved caught fire after brushing powerlines in Southland.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to Pike Rd in South Hillend about 11.10am today.
The house was being transported on a truck and and appeared to be moved on to powerlines.
Two appliances from Winton station attended, along with a tanker from Dipton.
Appliances were following the truck to make sure things were fully extinguished, the spokesman said.
The house was not believed to be badly damaged.