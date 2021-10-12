Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Survey finds public support for track

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A Southland community board is helping make a new pump track in Balfour a reality following strong support from its community.

    Ardlussa Community Board chairman Richard Clarkson said that following a meeting about the proposal in June, it was agreed further engagement should be carried out with Balfour residents.

    During this year’s lockdown, a survey was carried on social media asking residents about the possibility of constructing a pump track on Balfour on council land near Queen St.

    A pump track is a cycle track which has an emphasis on speed.

    Seventy-eight people gave feedback on the proposal; 96.1% of respondents supported it.

    It also asked if residents agreed to the board using previously collected rates, held in its reserves, to fund the project at a cost of up to $80,000 — 94.87% agreed.

    Mr Clarkson said it was a pleasing result which provided a good indication of community support for the project progressing.

    "It has been a project which has been ... discussed within the community for several years, but just now is having some traction."

    Mr Clarkson believed the total cost would be about $100,000.

    However, he thought the board could save about $20,000 as many in the community had signalled they would be willing to donate their time, materials or equipment to the project.

    "It is a project led by the Balfour community — we are just enabling it.

    "The pump track would be something for our people — especially the young people in our community — to do in our region."

    A meeting was held last week at Riversdale Community Centre and a report about the project was discussed by members.

    The community board had contacted bike trail designer Tom Hey, of Queenstown.

    "We don’t have a timeframe for [the project] yet, but would be great to have the pump track ready for the summer," Mr Clarkson said.

    luisa.girao@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter