Thursday, 24 March 2022

Teen cyclist taken to Invercargill hospital

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    A cyclist has been taken to Southland Hospital after colliding with a car in Invercargill.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services received a report of a crash between a car and bicycle being ridden by a teenager without a helmet in Layard St, near the intersection with Ward St, about 8.45am today.

    St John said one ambulance was sent to the scene and "treated and transported one patient in a minor condition."

    A reporter at the scene saw a car parked in Ward Rd with its right side view mirror broken.

    Police were investigating the circumstances of the accident, the spokeswoman said.

    They commended members of the community and teachers who helped the male cyclist with first aid before emergency services arrived.
     

     

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter