Two injured in central Invercargill crash

A person has been seriously injured in a collision between two cars in central Invercargill.

A police spokesman said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Jed St and Esk St about 1.50pm today.

The road was partially blocked, the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended.

One person with serious injuries and a person with moderate injuries were taken to Southland Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

