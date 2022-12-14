Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Two injured in central Invercargill crash

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A person has been seriously injured in a collision between two cars in central Invercargill.

    A police spokesman said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Jed St and Esk St about 1.50pm today.

    The road was partially blocked, the spokesman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended.

    One person with serious injuries and a person with moderate injuries were taken to Southland Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement