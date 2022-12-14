Two injured in central Invercargill crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been seriously injured in a collision between two cars in central Invercargill.
A police spokesman said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Jed St and Esk St about 1.50pm today.
The road was partially blocked, the spokesman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended.
One person with serious injuries and a person with moderate injuries were taken to Southland Hospital, the spokeswoman said.