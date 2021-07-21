Two mariners with Covid-19 transferred to Southland Hospital

mattina_odt_1.jpg The Mattina is the third vessel in New Zealand waters to have an outbreak of the coronavirus on board. Photo: Karen Pasco

Two crew on a container ship in Bluff who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been transferred to Southland Hospital.

Yesterday it was announced there were seven more positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on board the container ship Mattina, bringing the total number of cases to nine.

In an update today the Ministry of Health said two of the crew who tested positive were this morning transferred to hospital for assessment. All infection prevention and control measures were in place, including the appropriate use of PPE.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at this afternoon's media briefing the pair were transferred to the Southland Hospital emergency department.

Officials were currently assessing whether the rest of the crew who had tested positive for Covid-19 would stay on the ship for their entire quarantine period.

There would be regular testing of the crew who were yet to test positive for Covid-19.

Results of additional testing of the crew would be reported tomorrow. Southern District Health Board had plans in place for the appropriate management and treatment of any crew aboard the vessel requiring hospital level care.

The Ministry expected to have further information about the source of those infections when whole genome sequencing is completed in the next few days.

Covid-19 response Minister Chris Hipkins said decisions on whether Covid-19 crew would stay onboard ships were based on public health advice based on a number of factors.

"If people need additional medical care then it's often safest for everybody to take them off the ship.

"If they can safely isolate and recover on the ship then that is used as a potential."

It also depended on the size of the ship.

"Bare in mind we are dealing with three different ships at the moment, they are all of a different size and a different nature."

"Some of the smaller ships it can be quite difficult, because people will be living in a dormitory like environment on the ship and therefore it is often safer to take them off and put them in an MIQ environment.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community or in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand today.

The Mattina is the third vessel to pass through New Zealand waters to be struck by Covid-19.

Thirteen of the 18-strong crew of the Playa Zahara fishing vessel are now in managed isolation and quarantine in Christchurch.

Five staff remain onboard the ship and plans are in place for regular health checks for them. Plans are also in place if anyone becomes sick.

A total of 15 crew members from the Viking Bay tested positive for Covid before that.