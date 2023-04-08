Eastern Southland church members take part in the Good Friday Crosswalk yesterday.

About 70 people walked from Gore’s clock tower to the Gore Baptist Church.

The event was co-ordinated by Southland Anglican archdeacon Keith Gover who said the walk was held in remembrance of Jesus Christ.

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Along the way, walkers stopped to hear Bible readings that described the last hours of Jesus’ life, to pray and sing hymns.

Mr Gover estimated the walk had been held for about 10 years, apart from the past two years when the event was cancelled because of Covid-19.

In Queenstown, about 80 people from parishes and churches across the Wakatipu yesterday joined the Walk of the Cross.

It started at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Melbourne St and ended at the war memorial on the lakefront.

By Sandy Eggleston

Additional reporting by Melissa Ready