Young and old enjoy new slides

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The pair were among several school-aged children who attended the official opening of three new hydroslides at Splash Palace in Invercargill yesterday, the first day of the school holidays.
"To be able to deliver this to the community today for them to enjoy feels really, really good."
The project to replace the former 30-year-old hydroslide cost $3.2million and took about four years to complete.