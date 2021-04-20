Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Young and old enjoy new slides

    By Abbey Palmer
    Invercargill resident Aston Gilbert (left, 16) with friend Cairo Mcdonald (12), also of Invercargill, who tried a hydroslide for the first time since recovering from breaking both legs — one of them twice.

    The pair were among several school-aged children who attended the official opening of three new hydroslides at Splash Palace in Invercargill yesterday, the first day of the school holidays.

    Photo and report: Abbey Palmer.
    Invercargill City Council aquatic services manager Stephen Cook said even people in their 60s had had a ride and said it made them feel like kids again.

    "To be able to deliver this to the community today for them to enjoy feels really, really good."

    The project to replace the former 30-year-old hydroslide cost $3.2million and took about four years to complete. 

     

