Youngsters chase glory at nationals

About 200 young riders converged on the Deep South when the Southland Motorcycle Club hosted the first day of MotoSouth NZ Junior MX Nationals in Otatara.
Event organisers Mel Symon and Maria Scammell were pleased to host this event in Southland.
"We hosted the mini nationals back in 2014 which was a huge success so it is great to have riders from across the country back in Invercargill."
Scammell was happy the weather was helping to put a good show.
However, if it was wet, it would not be a problem for the event, she said.
"It is great because it is a sand pit track. We can have an all-weather track.
"Everyone is quite happy with that."
Over the three days riders will race up to seven races per class and bike engine capacity will range from 65cc to 250cc.
Among them are local rider Bella Earley (13), who has been competing since she was 6.
"It is the third national competition I am taking part in ... It’s great to be here, at home, because I know the track quite well.
"Maybe it can be an advantage, but I don’t know."
When asked if riding in her backyard made her more nervous or more confident, she was sincere.
The MotoSouth NZ Junior MX Nationals will be held until tomorrow at the sandpit track in Pit Rd, Otatara.