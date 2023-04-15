Youngsters chase glory at nationals

Dirt bikes, big jumps and much action — New Zealand’s future motocross stars were on show in Invercargill yesterday.

About 200 young riders converged on the Deep South when the Southland Motorcycle Club hosted the first day of MotoSouth NZ Junior MX Nationals in Otatara.

Invercargill rider Bella Earley (13) is happy to have the MotoSouth NZ Junior MX Nationals in her back yard. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

The event attracted a high level of riders, aged 8 to 16 years old. It has produced champions who have gone on to the international stage.

Event organisers Mel Symon and Maria Scammell were pleased to host this event in Southland.

James Kilpatrick from Awahuri jumps high.

"It is the first time the club will host the NZ Junior Nationals, which is very exciting," Symon said.

"We hosted the mini nationals back in 2014 which was a huge success so it is great to have riders from across the country back in Invercargill."

Scammell was happy the weather was helping to put a good show.

However, if it was wet, it would not be a problem for the event, she said.

"It is great because it is a sand pit track. We can have an all-weather track.

"Everyone is quite happy with that."

Over the three days riders will race up to seven races per class and bike engine capacity will range from 65cc to 250cc.

Among them are local rider Bella Earley (13), who has been competing since she was 6.

"It is the third national competition I am taking part in ... It’s great to be here, at home, because I know the track quite well.

"Maybe it can be an advantage, but I don’t know."

When asked if riding in her backyard made her more nervous or more confident, she was sincere.

Invercargill rider Ryan Harris (left) and Reuben Smith, of Auckland, compete in the 14-16 years 250cc race.

"A bit of both, to be honest."

The MotoSouth NZ Junior MX Nationals will be held until tomorrow at the sandpit track in Pit Rd, Otatara.

