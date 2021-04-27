Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Temps plummet below zero, snow falls in South

    1. Regions

    Mt Roy looking over Lake Wanaka on Tuesday morning. Photo: Supplied
    Mt Roy looking over Lake Wanaka on Tuesday morning. Photo: Supplied
    Winter has arrived slightly early in the South Island, with freezing temperatures and dustings of snow in many places this morning.

    A midnight storm dumped about a centimetre of snow onto the Porters Alpine Resort near Castle Hill near Arthurs Pass early this morning.

    And parts of inland Otago woke to below-zero temperatures, down to -3.2degC.

    Porters operations manager Blair James hoped the cold snap was an early indicator of good snowfall this season.

    He said the dump marked two weeks in a row of snowfall and cold temperatures - weather which makes him hopeful for a good season to come.

    The lowest temperature in Otago at 7.30am today was at Oturehua at -3.2degC.

    Ophir dropped to -0.8degC, Wanaka -0.6degC and Omarama, Naseby and Glenorchy hit -0.5degC.

    Elsewhere around the south the weather was just as crisp.

    "A frosty start to the day for most South Islanders," said MetService this morning.

    "Currently, Alexandra is -0.1degC, Aoraki Mt Cook -0.9degC and Pukaki -3.4degC."

    MetService said maximum temperatures today will be "cooler than average for this time of year" for many spots across the South Island.

    The agency said Dunedin, Queenstown and Wanaka will all only touch the 10degC mark.

    "So be sure to keep your coat and scarf on hand," a forecaster tweeted.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter