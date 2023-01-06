Volunteers help keep an eye on endangered bat species population

Members of the public catch sight of an endangered New Zealand long-tailed bat feeding on the wing at dusk near Tawanui in the Catlins during a bat-spotting walk late last month. PHOTO: MURRAY PATTERSON/SUPPLIED

Visitors to the Catlins could be forgiven for going a little batty these summer holidays.The Catlins Bat Project is running a series of public bat discovery walks once more this summer, and recent expeditions indicate it could be an excellent season for spotting the elusive and endangered endemic flying mammal.

Project co-ordinator Catriona Gower said the walks were running alongside formal scientific assessments of New Zealand long-tailed bat populations in the district, and both were reflecting good numbers this summer.

"We held the first of the summer bat evenings for about 30 people at Tawanui on December 29.

"Although we had some drizzle just on dusk, no-one cared, or even seemed to notice, as the bats came out and gave us quite a show.

"There were plenty of insects flying and the bats had a feast.

"Everyone loved seeing and hearing them."

The NZ long-tailed bat, Chalinolobus tuberculatus. PHOTO: COLIN O’DONNELL

Papatowai resident Rachel Rees and partner Edwin McRae conducted the first summer transect survey on Tuesday night, and reported similarly high levels of activity.

"We took our kids up Tahakopa Valley Road inland from Our Hut, and were able to hear four or five [bats] at some points.

"There were definitely quite a few around, which may have been something to do with the conditions, which were warm, still and with heaps of insects on the wing," Ms Rees said.

Ms Gower said further surveys at five sites would continue into February, to provide comparative measurements of populations with previous years.

"We welcome further volunteers to conduct these important surveys, which take a couple of hours and allow us to keep track of numbers at key locations in the Catlins.

"The numbers fluctuate, but populations appear to be holding steady overall, despite an upsurge in predator pests this year, seen in local trapping efforts."

She said those taking part in any of the bat events tended quickly to catch the batty bug.

"So many people tell us they've never seen a bat, so they're thrilled when they fly right overhead.

"It's a bit of wildlife you can get close to without disturbing it, so it's ideal."

Further bat walks will take place on the nights of January 14 and February 5.

Bookings are necessary by calling Annette on 027 415-8168.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz