Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Fatal van crash being investigated

    By Marjorie Cook
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    A person died after the van they were driving left the road on State Highway 6 near Wanaka...
    A person died after the van they were driving left the road on State Highway 6 near Wanaka Airport yesterday morning. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK
    Police are investigating how a van came to leave the road near Wanaka, killing the driver, the sole occupant, yesterday morning.

    A white van travelling towards Luggate from Wanaka left the straight stretch of State Highway 6 just south of Wanaka Airport near an 85kmh sign and came to a stop at the entrance to Lake McKay Station.

    The single-vehicle accident was reported to police about 4.20am and the police crash investigation closed the road for the rest of the morning.

    A traffic detour was put in place via Hawea Flat.

    The highway reopened about noon.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter