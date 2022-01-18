Fatal van crash being investigated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A white van travelling towards Luggate from Wanaka left the straight stretch of State Highway 6 just south of Wanaka Airport near an 85kmh sign and came to a stop at the entrance to Lake McKay Station.
The single-vehicle accident was reported to police about 4.20am and the police crash investigation closed the road for the rest of the morning.
A traffic detour was put in place via Hawea Flat.
The highway reopened about noon.