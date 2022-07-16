Festival leftovers given new life

In 2019, designer Ruby Urquhart noticed many tents were discarded at the end of the Rhythm & Alps music festival near Wanaka. She started salvaging them, and they are among the materials she uses in her puffer jacket line, No New Material Needed. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Take a pinch of Kiwi ingenuity and a pile of discarded tents from an annual music festival, and voila — a new puffer jacket collection is created. For her collection No New Material Needed, designer Ruby Urquhart has created puffer jackets from salvaged and second-hand materials.

The jackets are one-of-a-kind pieces fashioned from discarded tents from the Rhythm & Alps music festival, decommissioned parachutes and second-hand cotton linings.

Ms Urquhart, who grew up in Wanaka and now lives in Christchurch, is launching her new line in Wanaka next week.

She said the purpose of the collection was to connect people with the reality of waste.

"As consumers, we’re so disconnected from the process of creation and the reality that a style we’ve moved on from will most likely outlast us in a landfill," she said.

"This collection makes that process visible."

Ruby Urquhart. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Working at Creative Junk in Christchurch, she had seen firsthand that once material went to landfill, fabrics and items could not be salvaged or reused.

Time overseas had been eye-opening, too.

"I saw at festivals overseas like in Glastonbury, people bulldozing down the tents just because there were so many left over," Ms Urquhart said.

While picking up rubbish at Rhythm & Alps near Wanaka in 2019, she saw the same issue.

Since 2020 she had been picking up abandoned tents, and estimated she had collected about 100.

Rhythm & Alps organiser Alex Turnbull said it was hard to tell exactly how many tents were left behind each year.

"It’s hard to say the actual number of tents, but with 6500 campers my guess is around 250 tents," he said.

He said the collaboration between Ms Urquhart and the festival was reflective of the supportive Wanaka community; her family had lent the festival caravans for staffing requirements over the years.

He was "rapt" when he saw the first images of the jackets.

"I was pretty blown away. It’s been a really good concept."

Both Ms Urquhart and Mr Turnbull stressed the best outcome for tents was that they remained tents, and they recommended "taking the tents home and using them the following year".

Ms Urquhart is set to launch her line at 56ROCKET in Wanaka next Saturday.

