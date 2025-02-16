Over 700 set to contest Challenge Half

Challenge Wānaka race director Jane Sharman. PHOTO: ODT FILES

When more than 700 individual age-group athletes line the Roys Bay lakefront at dawn to begin the 19th Challenge Wanaka Half tomorrow, a large cohort of elite male athletes will be in the mix, racing for glory not money.

Challenge Wanaka race director Jane Sharman confirmed this week the top seed for the Half (1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run) is professional triathlete Mike Phillips, from Christchurch.

Phillips has raced at Challenge Wanaka five times and was second in 2023 and 2024.

For the first time in the event’s history, there is no prize cash pool but at least eight elite males have entered nevertheless.

Some entered to build for Taupo Ironman on March 1 and others because they love the Wanaka event, or because Wanaka is on their bucket list.

The Challenge Wanaka Half is also an official qualifying race for the international Challenge Family Championship being held in Samorin, Slovakia on May 18.

"I’ve raced Challenge Wanaka over both the full and half distance, and no matter where I race in the world, this event is still one of my favourites.

"The stunning scenery, the incredible community support, and the tough but rewarding nature of the race keep bringing me back year after year," Phillips said in a statement.

There will not be an elite female category this year.

Challenge Wanaka women’s 2024 runner-up Rebecca Clarke, of Wanaka, is recovering from injury and has not entered.

Ms Sharman said Challenge Wanaka’s charitable trust decided to make the changes last year, to remain sustainable.

Changes included removing the cash prize pool, reducing the Challenge Wanaka Festival to three days, and removing some festival events.

The course has also moved back from Glendhu Bay to a redesigned course based in Wanaka’s central business district.

Last year, concerns were raised in the media about sustainability, after the trust accounts showed reserve funds had been used up.

When asked this month how funds were going, Ms Sharman declined to comment.

However, entries had picked up and now surpassed last year’s field of 567, she said.

The event was also meeting targets being set by the trust, she said.

"The reality is the Challenge Wanaka Trust and I have worked really hard to make sure the event is financially viable this year and sustainable going forward," she said.

Last year, a a survey of stakeholders, athletes, spectators, businesses, sponsors, and residents showed 95% wanted the race to return to Wanaka’s central business district, Ms Sharman said.

There were benefits to holding the race at Glendhu Bay, but people wanted the race to be visible, accessible and have a town spectator hub, Ms Sharman said.

Hospitality businesses also wanted the race to return to town, she said.

Traffic management costs (about $70,000 last year) had always formed a significant portion of event costs and the trust was grateful to Southern Safety Systems for regularly supporting the event, she said.

Southern Safety Systems had worked with the organisers to ensure the new course this year would maximise spectator experience and minimise disruptions.

No road would be fully closed and roads should be fully reopened by about 12.30pm, she said.

FAST FACTS