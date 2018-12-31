Perfect weather at Rhythm and Alps

Rythm and Alps founder and director, Alex Turnbull in front of the main stage. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Ten thousand young music lovers enjoyed perfect summer weather at the Rhythm and Alps Music Festival in the Cardrona Valley, near Wanaka, this afternoon.

A little rain fell overnight testing the collection of 50 cardboard tents put up by festival organisers as a recyclable alternative to the thousands of cheap nylon tents usually used for two nights and then dumped.

Mel Dew, from Devon, was one of those who tried out a Kartent and found it did not leak, although it went a bit out of shape.

At one point security guards were stationed around the cardboard tents to protect them from being damaged by large numbers of curious passers by.

Tents at the Rhythm and Alps Music Festival. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Single use coffee cups have also been dispensed with this year.

The festival is the eighth for organiser Alex Turnbull and he told the Otago Daily Times there was demand from festival goers for it to be eco-friendly.

"It's an immaculate, very clean festival site - the cleanest we've seen."

Mr Turnbull said organising festivals was not for the faint-hearted.

"But when you get the model right - and it takes a lot of parts to make the thing work - and we are lucky to have such a wide and experienced team to do that.''