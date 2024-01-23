Probe into dog bite claim

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is investigating reports a dog bit a Wanaka child in a park on Saturday, resulting in the boy requiring plastic surgery in Auckland to repair his injured lip.

The story and graphic photographs emerged on a Wanaka online page on Sunday afternoon.

"We are aware of the incident and currently investigating," a council spokeswoman said yesterday.

"We can’t comment any further while the investigation is ongoing."

The social media post, published by a friend of the boy’s family, appealed for information about the dog and its owner.

It says the boy and his family encountered the reddish springer spaniel and its owner at a children’s playground in Allenby Park.

The post alleged the dog was off the leash.

The boy’s family had immediately sought treatment at the Wanaka Medical Centre, where it was realised a piece of the boy’s lip was missing and staff recommended the boy be taken to Christchurch for plastic surgery.

It is understood the surgery took place yesterday.

The mother of the boy has not responded to a request for an interview but did comment on her friend’s post that the dog’s owner had been in contact.