Scaling new heights for mental health awareness

Supporting one another (from left) the Thurston family, Breanna (17), Glen, Chantel (15), Jennifer and Natasha (12) before hiking Corner Peak as part of the Turn the Corner initiative. Photo: Aspen Bruce

This week Glen Thurston began his attempt to hike Corner Peak, Lake Hawea, 53 times in 53 days.

It was the official opening of the Turn the Corner event he organised to raise awareness about suicide.

He was joined by a group of more than two dozen representatives from Mates in Construction, Mitre 10 Wanaka, Dunlop Builders, Mount Aspiring College and Wanaka Community Board.

Mr Thurston chose 53 as the target as that was the average number of deaths from suicide in the construction industry each year since 2017.

Suicide was a subject close to Mr Thurston’s heart.

When he was 18, he ended up in hospital after trying to take his own life.

He said he still did not understand why he attempted to commit suicide, as he had considered his life relatively normal and happy, minus a few ordinary struggles at home.

At the time he attributed it to a "boozy" night out.

When he was 38, he attempted suicide again.

After surviving that incident, it became the turning point in his life, as he recognised he had to take control of his depression.

That was how Mr Thurston arrived at creating Turn the Corner.

Mr Thurston said the hike was focused on getting people talking about their struggles with mental health, and he was seeking sponsorship, but not in the usual way.

He wanted the involvement of businesses, and was asking business owners to commit their companies to hike Corner Peak with their team on one of the 53 days as he and his supporters believed business owners and employees could help lead the way in breaking down the stigma around mental health.

"Suicide is everyone’s problem. We’re not mind-readers, but we can be compassionate. The thing that’s going to make the change is conversation, and that doesn’t cost a cent," Mr Thurston said.

He encouraged all business owners to look at the suicide support group Mates in Construction New Zealand, and take up their model.

He acknowledged the impacts of mental health struggles were not limited to the person experiencing distress, but their family, friends and work too.

"It has been one hell of a ride getting to this point and I’m so excited.

"I’ve met so many amazing people already and I’ve only really just been warming up," he said.

The hike is 7.75km long and graded moderate, with a 1683m ascent to the Corner Peak summit. The return trip is estimated to take six to 10-hours.

During the 53-day event, Mr Thurston would be joined by several community groups and businesses — more than 41 had already registered on the Turn the Corner website.

Registrations would remain open until all spots had been filled.

Need help?

Need to talk? 1737, free 24/7 phone and text number

Healthline: 0800 611-116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543-354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828-865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans: 0800 726-666

Alcohol Drug Helpline: 0800 787-797

General mental health inquiries: 0800 443-366

The Depression Helpline: 0800 111-757

aspen.bruce@odt.co.nz