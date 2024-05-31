Stop-go, closures while lights put in

Robert Choveaux

The one-lane Luggate Red Bridge is getting a set of traffic lights and another programme of essential maintenance during the next two months, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has announced.

Motorists can expect the Luggate Red Bridge to be under stop-go management for five weeks, beginning on Tuesday, before the bridge is closed during daytime for a further two weeks.

The project is to manage single-lane flows and heavy vehicle impacts.

NZTA system manager Robert Choveaux said

the 110-year-old historic bridge was a key link between Tarras and Cromwell or Wanaka on State Highway 8A. It spans the Clutha River.

Aspiring Highways abseilers would be working beneath the deck to inspect joists and piers, tighten bolts and check the deck running boards, Mr Choveaux said.

The additional daytime closures, Monday to Friday only, were so traffic signals could be installed.

The works should be completed by July 19.

Detours would be put in place, as in previous years, but there would be a different route for higher-mass vehicles.

People who usually used the bridge between 9am-5pm would need to take the detour or travel outside these times while the traffic lights were being installed, Mr Choveaux said.