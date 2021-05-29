Team wants to pass on water wisdom

The Clutha River near Alexandra. Photo: Getty Images

A community group set up to improve and maintain the long-term health of the wider Upper Clutha catchment area is hoping to help other groups protect waterways.

Wanaka Action Initiative (WAI) project manager Matt Shepherd said it was in regular contact with the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Ministry for the Environment Wanaka Water Project (WWP) stakeholders.

"They really do look at us as a bit of a model and we are really excited to be that, so we are working internally on how we can help other groups along their journey."

At the six-monthly meeting of WWP stakeholders at the Wanaka Community Hub this week, Mr Shepherd outlined WAI’s work.

This included securing funding from the Jobs For Nature programme for 44 employees who, with volunteers and contractors, had planted 7060 native plants on 11 properties and beside 3500m of waterways, and just under 40,000sqm of riparian planting.

They had also conducted rabbit control on 45 properties and tussock control on five.

Mr Shepherd said the meeting was also a chance to find out how WAI might help other groups.

Friends of Bullock Creek secretary Roger Gardiner, of Wanaka, said despite being in its fifth year, the group was still dealing with water coming from modified land next door into Bullock Creek.

Mr Gardiner said it would welcome help from the WWP, particularly when it came to recruiting new and younger members.

The WWP started in June 2018 and is a partnership between WAI, the Otago Regional Council, the Queenstown Lakes District Council, Te Kakano Aotearoa Trust and Catchments Otago.