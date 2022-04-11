Wanaka apprentice to represent Central Otago

Building apprentices put their skills on the line in Cromwell at the weekend.

The Central Otago round of the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge took place at ITM Southern Lakes on Saturday, four competitors vying for the top spot.

The daylong challenge was one of 20 throughout the country, the winner going on to represent the region at the national NZCB Apprentice Challenge in Hamilton later this year.

Apprentices had to build a park bench — the design plans for which were revealed only one week ahead of the competition — in a test of attention to detail, time management and performing under pressure.

NZCB Central Otago president Andy McRae said the challenge was an important opportunity for apprentices to extend their skills.

"We need to foster our apprentices — we really believe that apprentices are the future," Mr McRae said.

Ty Sarginson, of Wanaka, competes in the Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge in Cromwell. He went on to win the challenge. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

The competition came down to the wire, the judges having to double-check their numeracy skills to determine the winner.

After extended deliberation, Ty Sarginson, of Wanaka, beat Daniel Cronshaw Hunt.

"We had some stiff competition — we actually had to have a bit of a recount amongst the judges to make sure our maths was right, so they all did very well," Mr McRae said.

Mr Sarginson, a third-year apprentice with Mark Duffy Building, said that he was "pretty excited" to win and planned to celebrate with a few beers.

- Shannon Thomson