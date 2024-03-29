Warbirds over Wanaka: Big crowd at practice day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The popular event had been grounded for the past six years due to Covid pandemic restrictions.
This Easter weekend sees its return, with a sellout crowd of at least 60,000 people set to attend the show on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets for children were free today, making it more affordable for families.
In 2018, the show drew 55,000 people in total but this year, to meet demand, the general admission area was expanded and extra tickets were released for Saturday and Sunday.
A free, half-hour lakefront demonstration over Roys Bay will be held at 4.30pm today.
What you need to know
Tickets: Sold out for Saturday and Sunday.
Lakefront demonstration: Starts 4.30pm over Roys Bay on Good Friday. Expect a crowd of 8000.
Roads: Expect delays. Allow extra time. People are travelling to Wānaka from all over the South Island. To plan routes, go to journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner. To check congestion, go to www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/holiday-journeys/easter-weekend-2024
Mt Iron and Ballantyne roundabouts: Open. Roadworks have been paused for Easter. Watch for gravel. Go slowly, follow the signs. More information at www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/upper-clutha-safety-improve....